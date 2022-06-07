In a video that was posted on the Singapore_incidents Instagram page, a man in a dark-coloured T-shirt and pants can be seen in a middle of the road with what appears to be a shotgun. — Pictures via Social Media and Singapore Police Force/TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 7 — The police are investigating two men — aged 19 and 21 — for allegedly causing public alarm after a video showing one of them holding what appears to be a shotgun appeared on social media. Early investigations found the object to be a toy gun.

In a statement yesterday, the police said that they were informed last Saturday at around 10am that an unidentified man was seen holding an object resembling a shotgun in a video that was uploaded online.

Through ground enquiries and follow-up investigations, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the 19-year-old man in the video as well as the 21-year-old man who posted it.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the object was a toy gun. Police investigations are ongoing.” In a video that was posted on the Singapore_incidents Instagram page, a man in a dark-coloured T-shirt and pants can be seen in a middle of the road with what appears to be a shotgun.

The video was taken from within a moving vehicle, in what looked to be an industrial estate. There was no description of the place or of when the video was taken.

The police yeterday stressed that anyone who causes public alarm is liable to be charge with an offence punishable under Section 4(2) of the Protection from Harassment Act 2014. — TODAY