117 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 42 unlinked infections and 26 new ones in Jurong Fishery Port cluster

Vehicles at the Jurong Port in Singapore. — Photo by Illi Nadhirah Mansor for TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 31 — Singapore today (July 31) recorded 117 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, including 42 that are not linked to earlier infections.

Another 26 cases were added to the cluster at Jurong Fishery Port, bringing it to 1,025.

The cluster that broke out at karaoke lounges and clubs now has 251 cases, with the addition of one case today.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that of the 117 cases, 67 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another eight infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases are seven seniors aged above 70 who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.

Apart from the locally transmitted cases, there were three imported cases.

In all, Singapore preliminarily confirmed 120 new Covid-19 case today.

The imported cases had been isolated on arrival in the country. One case was detected upon arrival and the other two developed the disease during isolation.

Singapore has recorded 64,981 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY