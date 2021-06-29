Singapore teen's death in Clementi flat: Brother, two others face death penalty after charges amended to murder

Court documents showed that the alleged attack happened around 11pm on May 4, 2021 at Block 602 Clementi West Street 1. — Screen capture via Google Maps

SINGAPORE, June 29 — Two men and a woman previously accused of grievously hurting a 19-year-old girl who died last month are now accused of murder.

Huang Bocan, a 29-year-old Singaporean, was today charged with common intention of committing murder by causing bodily injury to his younger sister Huang Baoying, based on charge sheets.

Chee Mei Wan, a 41-year-old female Singapore permanent resident, and Lim Peng Tiong, a 62-year-old Singaporean man, face the same charge.

The new charges fall under Section 302 of the Penal Code. If convicted, they face the death penalty or life in jail with caning.

Court documents did not state how Chee and Lim were related to Huang Baoying.

The trio were earlier charged with forming a common intention to voluntarily cause grievous hurt to the teenager with a wooden pole.

Huang Bocan was first charged over his sister’s death on May 6, a day after her body was found.

Chee and Lim were charged on May 12. — TODAY