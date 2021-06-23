Covid-19: Stay-home notice for travellers arriving in Singapore from higher-risk regions cut to 14 days but self-tests required while in isolation

Since the stay-home notice for travellers from higher-risk countries or regions was increased to 21 days in May, all 270 recorded imported cases had virus incubation periods 'well within' a 14-day window, MOH said. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 23 — From 11.59pm on Wednesday (June 23), all travellers arriving in Singapore from higher-risk countries or regions will serve a stay-home notice of 14 days at dedicated facilities, down from an earlier 21-day requirement.

These travellers will, however, need to test themselves for Covid-19 with antigen rapid self-test kits on the third, seventh and eleventh day of their arrival in Singapore while serving their notices, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement today.

“While there is increased transmissibility with the new variants of concern, we have found no evidence — from both overseas and local data — that these variants come with longer incubation periods,” the ministry said.

“However, given the higher transmissibility of new variants of concern, and to identify potential infection cases early and provide infected travellers with appropriate medical care as soon as possible, travellers will be required to test themselves regularly.”

Higher-risk countries or regions refer to all jurisdictions except Australia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau, China and New Zealand.

On May 8, MOH had introduced a 21-day stay-home notice requirement for all travellers from higher-risk areas — up from 14 days — which they had to serve at dedicated facilities.

Since then, all 270 recorded imported cases among travellers from these places had virus incubation periods “well within” a 14-day window, MOH said.

MOH added that these travellers will continue to be required to take two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests during their shortened notice period — on arrival in Singapore and before they leave isolation on day 14.

TRAVELLERS FROM TAIWAN, ISRAEL

For travellers who had been in Taiwan or Israel in the 21 days immediately prior to arriving in Singapore will be allowed to serve their 14-day SHN at their place of residence instead of a dedicated facility, so long as they fulfill the requirements.

To be eligible, they must not have travelled to any other countries or regions besides Taiwan or Israel in the 21 days prior to arrival.

They must also be staying at their place of residence alone, or only with household members who are also persons serving SHN who have the same travel history and are serving a notice of the same duration.

Migrant workers

Migrant workers arriving in Singapore from higher-risk countries or regions, who will be staying in dormitories and work in the construction, marine and process sector, will continue to go through an additional seven-day stay at the Migrant Worker Onboarding Centre or a dedicated facility after their 14-day SHN.

“This precautionary measure will further minimise any small risk of imported Covid-19 positive cases transmitting the virus into the dormitories or at the worksites which can result in large clusters, and will be regularly reviewed as the Covid-19 situation evolves,” MOH said.

It added that all new crew entering Singapore on a long-term permit to work onboard harbour craft operating in Singapore’s port will also have to undergo an extra seven-day stay and testing regime at a dedicated facility after their 14-day SHN.

“This will serve as a precaution in view of the essential marine services that the harbour craft provide to support our supply chain,” the ministry said.

MOH advised members of the public to refer to the SafeTravel website for future updates to Singapore’s border measures. — TODAY