Singapore: Indoor mask-off activities can resume in gyms, fitness studios on June 21 with restrictions; wedding receptions not allowed till mid-July

SINGAPORE, June 18 — From Monday (June 21), gyms and fitness studios can reopen and resume indoor mask-off sports and exercise activities for groups of up to two people and in classes of up to 30 persons, including the instructor.

There must be safe distancing of at least 2m between individuals and 3m between groups for all activities in gyms and fitness studios.

The Government had announced previously that the group size in such settings would be capped at five persons but due to the persistence of “undetected community transmission”, this will be tightened even as safe distancing restrictions are eased under the current Phase Three (heightened alert) period.

Under the latest measures, wedding receptions will remain prohibited until the middle of next month, while work-from-home will also remain the default arrangement for offices, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

The announcements came a week after the Government’s Covid-19 task force laid out a two-step plan to gradually reopen Singapore with the improving Covid-19 situation.

Indoor mask-on activities and outdoor mask-off activities can continue in groups of no more than five people, in classes of up to 30 persons including the instructor, it added.

The ministry said that national sports governing agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) will provide more details on the guidelines.

Wedding receptions will remain prohibited as these are considered a higher-risk activity where attendees tend to socialise more and over a longer period of time, MOH said.

The ministry added that as Singapore transitions to Phase Three (heightened alert) in the coming weeks, it must control transmission risks by reducing overall interaction within workplaces and in public places such as public transport.

“Thus, work-from-home will continue to remain the default arrangement. Employers are reminded to ensure the practice continues, and for employees who need to go to the workplace, to stagger their start times and implement flexible working hours,” it said.

It added that there should be no-cross deployment of workers to multiplier worksites, as is the current requirement. Social gatherings for workplaces and work-related events such as product launches and town halls should also continue to disallow food and beverages. — TODAY