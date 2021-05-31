Ninety-five-year-old woman dies from complications due to Covid-19, brings Singapore's death toll to 33

A 95-year-old Singaporean woman died on Sunday (May 30) from complications due to Covid-19 infection. — Changi General Hospital/Facebook pic

SINGAPORE, May 31 — A 95-year-old Singaporean woman died on Sunday (May 30) from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 33.

The Ministry of Health said her infection was confirmed on May 17, when she was warded at Changi General Hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

She had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and had a history of cancer, hypertension and hypothyroidism.

MOH said that Changi General Hospital has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them.

Singapore on Sunday recorded 25 new Covid-19 cases, 19 of which were in the community.

This takes Singapore’s coronavirus total to 62,028. — TODAY