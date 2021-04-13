Worker on ladder falls seven storeys to death while moving items at residential unit in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 13 — A worker fell to his death earlier this month while moving items from a residential unit, said the Workplace Safety and Health Council in a bulletin on Monday (April 12).

The incident, which was confirmed by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), happened on April 5.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed in the bulletin, was part of a group of workers that had been tasked with disposing of furniture and electrical appliances from the 10th floor of a residential unit. The location was not stated in the bulletin.

The council said the deceased was standing on a ladder when he fell backwards over a parapet wall at the service yard area, and landed on the third floor.

“He was pronounced dead by attending paramedics,” said the bulletin.

TODAY has sought more details from the MOM, which has commenced investigations into the accident.

In the bulletin, the council urged employers and bosses involved in such work to implement applicable risk control measures.

They should brief workers on any hazards, provide necessary tools and equipment, among other measures, the council added.

On February 10 this year, a broadly similar accident occurred when a director of a construction firm died while overseeing alteration works at a semi-detached house around Dunearn Road.

TODAY previously reported that the deceased had fallen through a floor opening and landed on a staircase about 4.7m below, and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. — TODAY