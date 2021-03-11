Woman found face down at bottom of canal in Singapore’s Bukit Panjang, now in hospital

Rescuers seen trying to hoist an injured woman out of a canal. — Picture courtesy of Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook

SINGAPORE, Mar 11 — A woman was taken to the hospital yesterday after she was found lying face down at the bottom of a large canal in Bukit Panjang.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it had received a call for assistance near Block 510 Jelapang Road at about 5.50pm.

At the scene, firefighters from the Bukit Batok Fire Station immediately deployed a ladder to get into the canal.

SCDF’s Emergency Medical Services crew assessed that the woman had sustained injuries to her head, hip and legs.

No other details on the condition of the woman were provided.

Firefighters and rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team then proceeded to carefully secure the woman onto a stretcher and rescued her safely out of the canal with a hoisting system.

She was then taken to the National University Hospital in an SCDF ambulance.

In photos published by SCDF, several officers could be seen attending to the woman and hoisting her up to safety. The canal looked to be mostly dry except for water in the central channel. — TODAY