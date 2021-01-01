Covid-19: 30 new cases including 3 in the community

Among the imported cases were five Singaporeans or permanent residents, as well as14 foreign domestic workers.. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 1 — Singapore reported 30 new cases of Covid-19 today.

There are three locally transmitted infections and 27 imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press statement.

The community cases included a family member of Case 58817, a 55 year-old male Singaporean who works as a harbour pilot at PSA Marine, as well as a close contact of Cases 58810 and 58843.

Case 58810 is a Singapore permanent resident who works as a marine surveyor while Case 58843 had been identified as a close contact of Case 58810 on Dec 29, and was placed on quarantine on Dec 30.

Among the imported cases were five Singaporeans or permanent residents, as well as14 foreign domestic workers.This brings the number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 58,629.MOH will provide more information about the cases tonight. — TODAY