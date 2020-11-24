Singapore reports 18 new Covid-19 infections, all imported cases including 13 foreign domestic workers

The Ministry of Health in a press release said all 18 cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 — Singapore reported 18 new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported.

All 18 cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MoH) in a press release.Of the cases, two are Singaporeans.

Fourteen are work pass holders who are currently employed in Singapore, including 13 foreign domestic workers.The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,183.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MoH said. ― TODAY