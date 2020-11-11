Ribena withdraws some batches of bottled cordial in Singapore after customers report changes in taste, appearance

The products recalled by Suntory Beverage & Food Singapore are Ribena’s Blackcurrant Fruit Cordial in 1L and 2L bottles, with expiry dates from August 17, 2021 to October 16, 2021. — Picture from Ribena via TODAY SINGAPORE, Nov 11 — Batches of Ribena bottled cordial have been withdrawn from shelves here as a precautionary measure, after customers reported changes in appearance and taste before the products’ expiry dates.

In a statement today, Suntory Beverage & Food Singapore, which owns the Ribena brand, said that it is looking into its production and distribution chain to determine the cause.

Suntory said that its preliminary findings showed that a small percentage of bottles in the affected batches were affected.

“Although not every bottle in the affected batches is impacted, consumers are advised not to drink the product if it appears or tastes unusual,” the statement read.

Customers who have bought products from the affected batches and are unsure about the quality may contact Suntory at its consumer hotline 1800-645-9551 or send an email to [email protected] — TODAY