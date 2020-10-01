Singaporean man jailed three months, fined for transferring S$4,000 from his mother’s bank account to his own

Wong Wei Jie pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorised access to computer material, with another charge considered for sentencing. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 — Saddled with outstanding debts to unlicensed moneylenders, Wong Wei Jie set up an internet banking account for his mother against her wishes and transferred S$4,000 (RM12,181.91) to his own account.

The 28-year-old man was sentenced to three months’ jail and a S$2,000 fine today. As he cannot pay the fine, he will serve another week behind bars.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorised access to computer material, with another charge considered for sentencing.

He had previously borrowed money from his 55-year-old mother to repay his debts in November 2018, the court heard.

He told her he wanted to set up an internet banking account for her, claiming it would facilitate him repaying the loan he owed her.

He then asked her to hand over her POSB debit card and took down the card number.

Even though she said she did not want such an account as she was not comfortable with internet banking, he created one anyway using her card details, registering a username and password. He did not tell her about it.

A few days later, he received the internet banking security token for the account.

Armed with the token, he logged on to the account on Nov 7, 2018 and transferred S$4,000 from his mother’s funds to his own DBS Multiplier account.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chng Luey Chi sought the sentence imposed, noting that Wong made partial restitution by transferring S$2,000 back to his mother yesterday evening.

The prosecutor described the move as “quite belated”, saying there might be “certain questions” raised as to whether he was genuinely remorseful.

Wong’s lawyer, Kalaithasan Karuppaya from Regent Law, explained that his client had had to get money from friends to pay the sum.

“It’s not that he did it purposely at a very late moment. His situation is very bad,” the lawyer said, adding that Wong was formerly a Grab driver earning “very little income” but is currently unemployed.

The case has also affected his family life and led to a breakdown in his relationship with them.

“He’s not making excuses for his actions he deeply regrets what happened. It’s been a painful experience and he is disappointed with himself by committing the offence against his own mother,” Karuppaya added.

Wong could have been jailed up to two years, fined up to S$5,000 or both. — TODAY