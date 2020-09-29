Singapore 27 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including nine imported cases and one in the community

There are nine imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 — Singapore has confirmed 27 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There is one case in the community based on the ministry’s investigations so far, who is a Work Pass holder.

There are nine imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,742.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY