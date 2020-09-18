Singapore SBS Transit clarifies that it did not pursue legal action against abusive commuters as only victims can do so

A 52-year-old man was charged on Sept 17, 2020 for assaulting an SBS Transit bus driver and having in his possession a 12cm-long knife. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 — SBS Transit clarified today that it is unable to pursue civil action against those who abuse its frontline staff as legally only a victim can do so.

The public transport operator said in a Facebook post that in cases of personal injury and wrongdoings, the company is unable to take civil action against the perpetrator as it was not the subject of abuse.

“This is the legal process. What the company can and does do is facilitate and cover all expenses related to any civil undertaking which our staff pursues.

“If we could take out a suit on behalf of our staff. We would But we can’t,” said SBS Transit.

Its statement was in response to questions from members of the public on whether it will take legal action against those who abuse its frontline staff.

The operator had said yesterday that it was prepared to support any of its staff members who wish to take legal action against individuals who inflict abuse against them.

This includes helping victimised employees find legal representation as well as taking on any of the costs they may incur in the process.

Earlier this week, a bus driver from the company was assaulted by a male passenger who boarded the bus without wearing a mask.

The passenger verbally and physically abused the driver by grabbing his neck and collar for more than a minute, ignoring pleas by the driver to stop.

The 39-year-old driver was later taken to Changi General Hospital. The 52-year-old assailant was charged yesterday for assaulting the bus driver and having in his possession a 12cm-long knife.

Last month, an SBS Transit bus driver was threatened after he refused to let a man board the bus because he was wearing a neck gaiter instead of a face mask.

The bus driver was seen calling his company for help while the man verbally abused him and called the driver’s actions racially motivated.

SBS Transit said: “Whenever any of our people are abused, whether verbally or physically, our immediate focus is the well-being of the staff. We will do whatever it takes to ensure that the staff is looked after and recovers.

“We will obviously cover all expenses. The next thing we do, almost concurrently, is to work with the police and relevant authorities to make sure that justice is served.” — TODAY