Singapore lawyer Imran Rahim to discontinue legal action against Reform Party’s Charles Yeo regarding sexual misconduct allegations

(from left) M. Ravi, Charles Yeo, Abraham Vergis and Imran Rahim. — Picture courtesy of Toxicstatenarrativeinsg/Instagram via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 — Lawyer Imran Rahim will drop a lawsuit against fellow lawyer Charles Yeo from the Reform Party, with both parties saying that they had resolved the matter. Imran has also resigned from his role with his law firm to focus on his family.

A harassment lawsuit was filed against Yeo after he published a series of posts on social media alleging Imran of sexual misconduct.

In response to queries from TODAY, Imran said that he had met Yeo with their respective lawyers over lunch yesterday and “it was agreed that (Yeo) would issue his post (on social media to say that the matter has been resolved) and that he will not be publishing any further posts on the matter.”

“I will also be taking steps to discontinue legal proceedings,” he added.

Imran is represented by a team led by Providence Law Asia’s Abraham Vergis while Yeo is represented by lawyer M. Ravi.

In July after the General Election, Yeo published a series of videos and written messages on Instagram accusing Imran of sexual misconduct, saying that he had been informed of this by “more than 10 members of the public”.

Imran in turn denied these allegations and said that he would be “taking the necessary steps to vindicate (himself)”.

A lawsuit was filed against Yeo that month under the Protection from Harassment Act and Ravi said then that the date of the first court hearing had been fixed for late-August.

Yesterday, however, both Imran and Yeo took to their Instagram accounts to announce that the matter had been “resolved amicably”. No other details were given on their decision.

Yeo posted a picture of a lunch session with Imran and their lawyers. In an Instagram story, Yeo said: “The matter with Mr Imran Rahim has been resolved amicably and we wish each other well.

“In particular, I wish to state that I had not endorsed the allegations — which have yet to be proven.”

Imran reposted this statement by Yeo on his own Instagram account, thanking him for “agreeing to amicably settle our disagreements”.

When contacted, Yeo declined to comment on the matter.

In his reply to TODAY, Imran said that he will be resigning from his law firm, Tan Kok Quan Partnership (TKQP).

In July, TKQP said that it was investigating the allegations against Imran, but has yet to respond to TODAY’s queries on the outcome of the investigation.

At the time, Imran decided to take a leave of absence from work.

He said yesterday: “As for my role with (TKQP), I tendered my resignation to focus on my family.

“The past few weeks have been difficult for me and I wanted to take a short break to take care of my family and myself.

“I am glad that this matter has been resolved and I look forward to continuing my legal career and my community work.”

Outside of his profession, Imran is a community volunteer who has been mentioned by Cabinet ministers in their speeches. He has also been in the news for his relationship with social media influencer Andrea Chong. They were married in March. — TODAY