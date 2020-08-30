Singapore: Three sent to hospital, 300 evacuated after fire breaks out at The Peak in Toa Payoh

One person with smoke inhalation and burn injuries, and another two people who complained of smoke inhalation were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital. — Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 30 — Three people were taken to hospital and another 300 evacuated after a fire broke out in a unit in Toa Payoh early yesterday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that at about 2.55am on Saturday, it was alerted to the fire at Block 138C at The Peak, along Lorong 1A Toa Payoh.

The fire involved the contents of a unit on the 20th floor and the fire had also affected a unit directly above on the 21st floor, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

Upon arrival, SCDF firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets immediately proceeded to the unit on the 20th floor and extinguished the fire. Firefighters rescued two persons who were found in a bathroom. Another occupant of the unit had self-evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival.

At the same time, firefighters conducted forced entry into the unit on the 21st floor which was affected, and extinguished the fire. Occupants of this unit had self-evacuated before SCDF’s arrival.

SCDF said it then conveyed one person with smoke inhalation and burn injuries, and another two people who complained of smoke inhalation, to Singapore General Hospital. All three were from the unit on the 20th floor.

Meanwhile, the police evacuated about 300 people from the neighbouring units as a precautionary measure and they have since returned to their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also writing on Facebook, the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Chee Hong Tat, said: “I would like to express my appreciation to our residents who alerted their neighbours and called SCDF last night.

“Your quick response has helped to save lives and enabled affected residents to evacuate safely. I am heartened to learn about neighbours helping one another during this emergency. Thanks also to our SCDF firefighters for putting out the fire and keeping everyone safe.”

This incident is a reminder of the importance of fire safety and evacuation procedures and also of why residents must keep the common corridors and stairwells unblocked to ensure everyone’s safety, he added. — TODAY