132 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 6 imported cases ad 1 in the community

The majority of new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 — Singapore has confirmed 132 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on Saturday.

There is one new community case — a Singaporean — based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

In addition, there are six imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 54,929.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY