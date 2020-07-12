178 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in community

Singapore is still recording daily cases of Covid-19, the vast majority being work permit holders. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 12 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today reported 178 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders staying in foreign worker dormitories.

MOH said that based on its investigations so far, there is one case in the community — a Singaporean.

In addition, there is one imported case who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH said it is still working through the details of the cases and will share further updates later. — TODAY