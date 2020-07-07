Singapore GE: False information circulating on treated ballot papers, self-inking pens, says elections department

The Elections Department Singapore noted that the introduction of the self-inking pens is to allow voters to indicate their choice on the ballot papers clearly and easily. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 7 — False information is making the rounds claiming that the ballot papers and self-inking pens provided for voters for the General Election have been treated so that the marks made on the ballot papers “become invisible” after several minutes, the Elections Department Singapore (ELD) said today.

In a press statement, ELD said that the false information has been circulating online and on instant messaging platforms.

“First, the marks made using the self-inking pens are permanent. In fact, the ink is oil-based, and water and temperature resistant. Similar pens have also been used in elections in other countries, including the Republic of Korea,” ELD said.

It added that the ballot papers that will be used on Polling Day this Friday “are no different from the ones used in past elections and are printed under tight security conditions”.

“It will not be possible for the ballot papers to be put through any additional treatment under such a tightly controlled environment,” ELD said.

It noted that the introduction of the self-inking pens is to allow voters to indicate their choice on the ballot papers clearly and easily.

“This arose from feedback in previous elections that some voters, especially more senior voters, had difficulty gripping regular pens to mark their votes,” ELD said, adding that it has informed voters that they may bring their own pens to mark the ballot papers.

It stressed: “ELD is committed to ensuring voting security and secrecy, and has put in place rigorous controls at every step of the voting process to ensure this.” — TODAY