Covid-19: 185 new cases in Singapore, nine in community

SINGAPORE, July 4 — Into the third week of phase two of re-opening the economy, Singapore today reported another 185 new cases of Covid-19 infection over the past 24 hours with nine cases in the community.

With the latest development, it brings the republic’s tally to 44,664 cases.

According to brief noon data released by its Ministry of Health (MOH), the community cases involved four Singaporeans or permanent residents and five work pass holders.

In addition, there is an imported case involving a Singapore permanent resident who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The rest of the new cases were still being migrant workers living in dormitories, said the ministry.

In its full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 590 as imported cases, 1,911 of its cases as community-linked and 41,978 involving foreign workers in dorms.

As at noon yesterday, 39,769 or about 89 per cent of the patients had fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There were 223 confirmed cases still in hospital yesterday, with one in the intensive care unit, said the ministry.

The statement added that 4,461 patients who have mild symptoms or clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and were being cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 26 people have died in the city-state from complications due to Covid-19 with the first two fatalities reported on March 21.

No new clusters were identified yesterday. — Bernama