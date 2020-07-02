Singapore GE: WP hits back at ‘PAP-lite’ comment, says ‘proof of pudding is in the eating’

Pritam Singh, Workers’ Party candidate for Aljunied GRC, speaks to the media before a walkabout at Kovan Market and Food Centre on July 2, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 2 — The opposition Workers’ Party (WP) has hit back at the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) claim that it is a “lite” version of the ruling party.

Today, WP chief Pritam Singh told reporters that the comment made by PAP’s Dr Vivian Balakrishnan a day earlier was an electoral strategy of the ruling party.

In a national TV debate hosted by national media network Mediacorp last night, Dr Balakrishnan said that the positions outlined in WP’s manifesto were so similar to PAP’s that people were calling WP “PAP-lite or PAP-like”.

Asked by the media to respond to Dr Balakrishnan’s comment before a walkabout at the Kovan Market and Food Centre, Singh noted that Dr Balakrishnan had also said that the PAP could have written WP’s manifesto.

“If that was the case, I hope the PAP takes up all our manifesto points and introduces them into their agenda, because that will really change the shape of Singapore, and we will have a more caring and compassionate society,” said Singh.

WP’s manifesto, released on Sunday, sketched out proposals on a repertoire of issues, from education and social policies to cutting the cost of living and seeking greater accountability for political and governance institutions.

Singh added that ultimately, “the proof of the pudding is in the eating”.

He questioned, for instance, if any PAP Member of Parliament (MP) had filed a parliamentary question on a global corruption scandal that engulfed the offshore and marine unit of Keppel Corp or stepped forward to consider other perspectives on Singapore’s controversial anti-fake-news laws.

The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, which took effect in October last year, had ignited a spirited debate, both here and abroad, on whether it was necessary in the face of concerns over regulatory overreach and its effect on freedom of expression.

“These are relevant questions that Singaporeans need to ask,” Singh said.

He reiterated that Singaporeans want an opposition to scrutinise the ruling party.

“They are very discerning as to the type of opposition they want and we have tried very hard to take that perspective on board,” he said.

“We have created a sort of culture, within the party, of an opposition that is credible, not just locally but internationally.”

Jamus Lim’s credible debate showing ‘not result of polls’

Yesterday, the four political parties contesting the most seats in the July 10 General Election were each invited to send a candidate to English and Mandarin debates hosted by Mediacorp.

WP fielded a new candidate, Associate Professor Jamus Lim, for the English edition of the debate, which also featured PAP’s Dr Balakrishnan, Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan and the Progress Singapore Party’s Francis Yuen.

Assoc Prof Lim, a former World Bank economist, drew widespread online praise for his performance.

Singh said that WP is making an effort to have its best candidates take part in such debates.

“Jamus did credibly for the party, but look, that is not the result of the polls,” he said.

“There is a lot of work to do, and all our candidates have to work hard to serve the people on the ground and in Parliament.”

WP failed to send a representative to the Mandarin debate, for which its leaders apologised today. Singh said that while WP has party members who can communicate effectively in Mandarin, taking part in a live debate is of a “higher order”.

Today, Singh again registered WP’s objection to the PAP’s argument that the Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) scheme — which allots seats in the House to the best-performing losing opposition candidates — was a solution for continued opposition representation in Parliament.

The scheme guarantees at least 12 NCMPs in the next term of government, up from nine.

Singh asked: “Why is the PAP so magnanimous in offering additional NCMP seats?”

Singh was joined today’s walkabout by Sylvia Lim, Muhamad Faisal Manap, Gerald Giam and Leon Perera. The quintet are in the race to retain control of Aljunied Group Representation Constituency, a ward WP has held since 2011.

Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang and outgoing Hougang MP Png Eng Huat were there as well. Both men are stepping down as MPs.

Low declined to be interviewed when approached by TODAY. — TODAY