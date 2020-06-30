Singapore GE: Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Pioneer SMC set for three-cornered fights

PAP’s teams from Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and Sengkang West SMC arrive at St Anthony’s Canossian Primary School in Bedok North, Singapore June 30, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 30 — Following the close of nomination for the General Election, three-cornered fights are expected in Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC) and Pioneer Single Member Constituency (SMC).

In Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) team, helmed by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, is coming up against a team from Peoples Voice (PV) and a team from the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA).

The SDA previously contested the GRC in the past three GEs, while this is the first time that PV is running in a GE.

Yesterday, SDA chief Desmond Lim told TODAY that he had asked PV chief Lim Tean to withdraw his party from contesting in Pasir Ris-Punggol, but Mr Lim Tean had insisted on proceeding.

Meanwhile, over in Pioneer SMC, a surprise independent candidate showed up at the nomination centre, Jurong Pioneer Junior College, to file his nomination papers today.

Little is known of him aside from his name, Cheang Peng Wah.

He will face off against the PAP’s Patrick Tay and the Progress Singapore Party’s Lim Cher Hong. — TODAY