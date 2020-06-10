451 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including seven community cases

Singapore has confirmed 451 new cases of Covid-19 including seven community cases. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 10 — Singapore has confirmed 451 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are seven community cases, based on the ministry’s investigations so far. Three of them are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while four are work pass holders.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 38,965.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY