KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Musicians from Brics countries and partner nations will gather in St. Petersburg on June 5 for the first open-air performance by the TV Brics International Symphony Orchestra in Russia.

The event marks the 20th anniversary of Brics and celebrates the cultural diversity of its member states.

The concert, “In the Rhythm of Summer”, will serve as the culmination of the Petersburg Seasons cultural festival and one of the flagship cultural events of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), scheduled to take place from June 3 to 6, according to the TV Brics International Media Network.

It will feature the world premiere of “Brics — A Commonwealth of Cultures”, a symphonic poem composed by Russian composer and pianist Murat Kabardokov specially for the occasion.

The programme will also feature guest soloists from Russia, China and Iran.

The second part of the concert will feature a performance by the TV Brics International Symphony Orchestra alongside Italian singer Alessandro Safina.

Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the TV Brics International Symphony Orchestra Mikhail Golikov said the performance would serve as a platform for cultural dialogue among Brics nations.

“The uniqueness of this performance lies not only in its international cast of participants, but also in the programme itself. Today, it is particularly important to remind ourselves that culture always builds bridges rather than destroys them,” he said.

The TV Brics International Symphony Orchestra was established in 2023 under the auspices of the TV Brics International Media Network to promote the cultural and musical heritage of Brics countries. — Bernama