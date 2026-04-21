JOHOR BAHRU, April 23 — Local star Amanda Ang has steadily built her presence, developing a career shaped by consistent progress across different roles.

Be it smaller roles in Riot!: Rebel With a Cause (2023) and Badak (2025) or a more memorable turn as Mak Ta in Kulit Wayang, her growing reputation as a performer willing to evolve is evident.

Her work in Singaporean productions is also well documented, highlighted by her performance as Soh Fan in Last Madame (2019-2020) which earned the Bronze Award for Best Performance by an Actress at the 2020 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

She was also shortlisted in the same category in 2023 for her portrayal of Seah Su Jin in Third Rail.

Ang is stepping into new territory with her first action feature, Malaysian-led Hunter Eleven: The Awaken, in which she takes on the role of Flora, the head of intelligence.

“It’s a character tasked with gathering critical information and relaying it to operational teams,” she described.

Reflecting on the unexpected turn in her career, she added, “I definitely didn’t expect to be in an action film — and certainly not in this kind of capacity,” she said in an interview with Malay Mail recently at Iskandar studios.

The experience reinforced one key lesson: unpredictability is part of the craft.

And in this case, it has opened new doors.

Despite still being in the midst of filming Hunter Eleven, she has already found herself drawn to the genre.

The scale of production — particularly the fight sequences — has sparked a growing interest in performing action fight scenes herself in future action projects.

That ambition, however, comes with its own challenges.

Ang acknowledged the physical demands of such roles, adding that improving her fitness will be essential if she is to take on more physical-driven roles in the future.

When asked who she would most like to share a fight scene with, her Hunter Eleven co-star, Peter Davis, came to mind.

The pairing, she noted, would make for an interesting dynamic — especially given their contrasting height presence — and a choreography challenge she would gladly take on.

“It would really be interesting to see how it will all be choreographed,” she said.

Ang’s trajectory reflects a broader trend within Malaysia’s entertainment industry, which continues to produce talents capable of making an impact both locally and internationally.

As the industry grows, so too does the space for actors willing to push beyond their comfort zones.

With upcoming projects including the Astro Original Good Boys Go to Heaven, and ongoing work on Hunter Eleven, Ang shows no signs of slowing down.

If anything, she is just getting started.