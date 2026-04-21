KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Hong Kong star Andy Lau has said he hopes his teenage daughter will hold off on dating until she turns 18, describing his stance as “old-fashioned”.

According to The Star, citing China Press, the 64-year-old made the remark when asked about his daughter Hanna during a charity event in Hong Kong on April 18.

“Of course not,” he said when asked if the 13-year-old had started dating, adding that he would prefer she only consider having a boyfriend after turning 18.

Lau, however, acknowledged that he cannot fully control his daughter’s choices.

On her education, he said he intends for Hanna to continue her secondary schooling in Hong Kong, as he hopes to spend more time with her.

He added that studying abroad may be considered later at university level.

Lau has been among Hong Kong’s most prominent entertainers since the 1980s and is one of the Cantopop “Four Heavenly Kings”.

He married Malaysian model Carol Chu in 2008.