LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 — Kristen Bell returns to host Hollywood’s premier acting awards next month for the third time with a single goal: to entertain everyone equally.

In a country riven by polarisation, the actress says her role fronting the Actor Awards—previously called the SAG Awards—is just like hosting in your own home.

“If I invite you over for dinner, I make a nice meal. I put placemats out. I say, keep your shoes on. No big deal,” Bell told AFP.

“I do those things to make you feel welcome, and I hope you have a good experience. That’s a host’s job.”

The star of Nobody Wants This said part of the challenge when designing segments or writing jokes for a show like this is to “create ideas that match or elevate what you’ve done previously.”

But gauging the mood of your audience is critical.

“You have to be mindful and conscientious,” she said, noting that last year’s hosting gig in the shadow of deadly fires that devastated Los Angeles was a case in point.

Bell is careful to avoid direct reference to President Donald Trump, whose presence looms over Hollywood award shows—and who is not averse to making his feelings known about hosts he does not like.

She knows many in her industry have strong feelings, but is equally aware that not everyone watching shares those feelings.

“Some people are very connected to things and have a high emotional temperature about them,” she said.

“I have those things in my life. I have them about family members. I have them about world issues.

“But for me, my job there is to create the most welcoming stage possible and not edit anyone; we want to celebrate our entire community that is very diverse.”

Diverse they may be, but as performers, they will definitely have some things in common.

“This is an easier room than any other room, because everyone has been through the same thing,” she said.

“Everyone has an old tape of themselves in a commercial that they wish no one would ever see because their hair looked insane,” she laughed.

The gala, organised by SAG-AFTRA—the largest actors’ union in the United States and one of the most influential in the world with over 160,000 members—honors the best in film and television.

In the final stretch of Hollywood’s awards season, the evening serves as a barometer for the Oscars, given that some of their voting members also have a voice in the Academy.

On occasion, their award for best ensemble cast has provided clues as to which film will win best picture.

The 32nd annual edition of the Actor Awards will be held on March 1 in Los Angeles and will be streamed live on Netflix. — AFP