KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Hong Kong cinema of the 1980s and 90s earned global acclaim for its high-octane action thrillers, with classics like Ringo Lam’s City on Fire and John Woo’s A Better Tomorrow setting the standard.

The legacy continued into the 2000s, with hits such as Andrew Lau and Alan Mak’s Infernal Affairs and Johnnie To’s Election proving that the city’s action filmmaking remained top-notch.

Fast forward to 2025, does Hong Kong action still have the same punch that once captivated audiences worldwide — even winning over fans in Malaysia.

Road to Vendetta, the latest release from rising director Njo Kui Ying, produced by Mani Man and Yusuke Suzuki, distributed by mm2 Entertainment, suggests that it does.

Starring emerging Hong Kong talent Jeffrey Ngai Tsun-sang, Road to Vendetta follows the enigmatic professional hitman known as Number 4, who works for a secret organisation disguised as a noodle shop.

Sent to Japan for a mission, he becomes entangled with a mysterious young woman named Kumo, played by Sara Minami — renowned for her nuanced performances in Nevertheless: The Shape of Love and From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke — who is driven by a quest for revenge.

Along the way, it delivers a stylish, fast-paced, and often humorous race against time, filled with gunfights, gangsters, and an unexpected bond.

What’s good about this action drama?

Malay Mail attended the media screening yesterday at TGV Pavilion Bukit Jalil, where the film’s high-quality action was on full display — from expertly choreographed fight sequences to striking visual effects and art direction.

This comes as no surprise, considering the action director is the renowned Koichi Sakamoto, a well-known name celebrated for his thrilling fight scenes in the Tokusatsu genre (Japan’s special effects driven action style behind series like Ultraman and Kamen Rider).

Media reports have described Road to Vendetta as John Wick–inspired, and the influence is noticeable, from secret organisations to certain scenes that feel reminiscent of the John Wick universe.

However, the film isn’t a copy as it brings its own twists, hidden mysteries and a unique flavour to the story.

To highlight its Hong Kong identity, the film cleverly uses a Hong Kong-style restaurant order slip as a coded system for hiring assassins, and stages a major fight sequence on the city’s iconic tramways, giving the story a distinctly local flair.

The on-screen chemistry between Ngai and Minami works well, with the interplay between Cantonese and Japanese adding both charm and humour to their interactions.

Overall, Road to Vendetta is a strong action-packed ride, proving that Hong Kong cinema continues to deliver, and it’s perfect for lovers of the genre.

‘Road to Vendetta’ star Jeffrey Ngai (right) speaks to the press yesterday following the media screening at TGV Pavilion Bukit Jalil. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Final thoughts

The film has earned five nominations at the 62nd Golden Horse Awards, including Best Action Designer, Best Sound Effects, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design.

At a press conference after the media screening, Ngai noted the film’s positive reception when it debuted at Fantastic Fest in September 2025.

“This is my first time visiting Malaysia.

“I am very excited and hope Malaysians will support this film,” he said.

Road to Vendetta is now screening nationwide, which also features an ensemble cast including Chu Pak Him, Naoto Takenaka, Rosa Maria, Takumi Saito and Daniel Hong.