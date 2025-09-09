KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Malaysia’s Tamil music scene has witnessed several historical moments. Some years ago, we saw a Malay singer perform a Tamil song, and even an Indian singer take on a Malay number.

And now, for the first time, an Indian music director has composed an entire Malay song for a Malaysian singer — in front of a live audience.

Last Saturday, more than 5,000 people watched in awe as India’s “Melody King” Vidyasagar composed the tune for Cuba live at Axiata Arena with his fellow musicians — all in less than 10 minutes.

Cuba was penned by sensational Malaysian songstress Shamimi Amalina Norhisham, fondly known as Mimifly.

Draped in a glowing copper-brown saree, Mimi soulfully delivered the melancholic melody about a lovelorn girl coming to terms with her heartbreak, drawing roaring applause from the crowd.

For the special performance, Mimi wanted to project a demurer and more feminine look on stage, in contrast to the strong and edgy aura she usually channels in her vibrant numbers.

“She told us she wanted to have a Kajol-like look, and so we styled her into an Indian Barbie princess,” her stylist R. Yogash told Malay Mail.

For more than three hours then, the maestro and his fellow singers performed over 30 iconic songs from his 36-year-long music career.

Yogash said Mimi’s copper-brown saree was part of fashion stylist Abu Shaef Hamza’s collection Jaan, which debuted at KL Fashion Week 2025 — and also marked the first time he styled Mimi.

Before her performance, Mimi also learned a few Tamil lines to interact with the audience, going beyond the customary “Vanakam” greeting that many non-Tamil artistes use.

“She learned it in just five minutes before going on stage. It was very impromptu. Initially, I was worried she might mispronounce something, but she was confident and delivered it perfectly,” Yogash added.

Thanking Vidyasagar for the opportunity, Mimi also dedicated a few lines from her phenomenal Raya hit Serumpun to him before leaving the stage.

The Name is Vidyasagar Revisit marked the maestro’s second live performance in Malaysia — two years after his maiden concert here in 2023.

Saturday’s concert kicked off at 7pm sharp with Vidyasagar rendering Hey Saloma from Subash (1996). For more than three hours, the maestro and his fellow singers performed over 30 iconic songs from his 36-year-long music career.

Vidyasagar capped the night off with Annanoda Pattu from Chandramukhi (2005), with the entire ensemble of singers joining in.

The setlist comprised mostly songs from blockbuster films released in the 2000s, such as Dhool (2003), Thirumalai (2003), Ghilli (2004) and Majaa (2005).

Other prominent singers sharing the stage with the maestro included Pushpavanam Kuppusamy, Madhu Balakrishnan, Karthik and Shweta Mohan, alongside budding talents from the reality singing show Super Singer.

Vidyasagar’s son Harsha Vardhan also stole the show with his electrifying dance moves — including some of the leading Tamil actor’s signature steps — which drew loud cheers from the crowd.

The entire arena teemed with energy in the second half when Malaysia’s Tamil rap powerhouse Yogi B and Natchatra rocked the stage with Happy New Year from Kuruvi (2008).

From then on, fans danced their hearts out as the maestro continuously belted out his peppy numbers, before capping the night off with Annanoda Pattu from Chandramukhi (2005).

Supported by Visit Malaysia 2026, The Name is Vidyasagar Revisit was also the tenth concert organised by Venus Production, which ventured into the Indian live performance scene back in 2019.

Expressing his gratitude to the maestro, Venus Production co-founder Shiva Ramana said: “This is a blessing for me to be a part of your journey, sir.”