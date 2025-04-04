LOS ANGELES, Apriil 4 — Val Kilmer spent his final years bedridden due to severe health complications linked to his past cancer treatment, according to family sources.

Though the actor had been declared cancer-free, his body never fully recovered from the toll of treatment and gradually lost the strength to continue.

“His body simply couldn’t keep fighting at the end,” a source told TMZ, explaining that Kilmer’s death was not sudden but the result of long-term deterioration.

Kilmer’s condition worsened significantly in his final week, prompting friends and family to gather at his hospital bedside before he passed.

He had been hospitalised earlier this year, though his last public appearance was at the Thespians Go Hollywood Gala in 2019 with his daughter, Mercedes.

A Batman-themed Instagram video Kilmer posted in February was reportedly filmed years earlier and did not reflect his actual appearance in recent months.

Mercedes Kilmer confirmed her father’s death to The New York Times, revealing that pneumonia had ultimately claimed his life.

Val, who was 65, is survived by his two children, who are now making funeral arrangements as tributes pour in from stars like Cher, Francis Ford Coppola and Jennifer Tilly.