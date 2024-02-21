KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — American singer Beyoncé made history after becoming the first black woman to top the US Hot Country Songs chart with her hit track, Texas Hold ‘Em.

Her feat comes after receiving praise for both of her new country songs from some of the genre’s top artists, including Maren Morris and Lainey Wilson who warmly welcomed the 42-year-old superstar into the country music community this week, reported Daily Mail.

Texas Hold ‘Em, which was released on February 11 and serviced to country radio just two days later, pushed back Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves duet, I Remember Everything, from the top spot, where it has sat for 20 weeks.

The 32-time Grammy winner’s other country track, 16 Carriages, which dropped on the same day as Texas Hold ‘Em, debuted at number 9.

Advertisement

The wife of rapper Jay-Z is set to release an entire country album, titled Act II, on March 29 as a follow-up to her 2022 Renaissance LP.

Based on Billboard, Texas Hold ‘Em received 19.2 million official streams and 4.8 million in all-format airplay audience and sold 39,000 in the US through February 15.

Meanwhile, the outlet added that 16 Carriages drew 10.3 million streams, 90,000 in radio reach and 14,000 sold.

Advertisement

She is currently the first and only woman to have topped both Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Her latest accomplishment comes after her fans forced a country music radio station to play Texas Hold ‘Em after they initially refused.