KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Two-time Grammy award-winning singer Ariana Grande has teased a new album arriving in 2024.

This will mark the Thank You, Next singer’s seventh studio album after 2020’s Positions.

Grande via a recent post on Instagram shared some snippets on the making of her new album which includes inside the studio photos along with a video of her snuggling on a sofa.

“I’m so tired. But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons,” she said in the video.

She was responding to someone off-screen who asked her how she felt after ‘almost the last day of this album’.

Her post which was captioned simply with ‘See you next year’ has garnered over two million likes with over 80 comments from excited fans.

This will be her first album since signing with Good World Management after parting ways with her longtime manager Scooter Braun.

She joins a roster that includes Demi Lovato, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Orville Peck and Mark Ronson.