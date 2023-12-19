KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The health of Canadian singer Celine Dion is deteriorating, with the latest update that has now lost control of her muscles.

Celine's sister Claudette revealed that the My Heart Will Go On singer could no longer control certain body movements, a year after revealing she was suffering from stiff-person syndrome.

“She doesn't have control over her muscles,” Claudette was quoted by 7 Jours, reported E! Online.

“What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined.

Advertisement

“She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.'”

“It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know,” she said.

Celine in May had cancelled her Courage World Tour due to the rare neurological disorder, which causes painful muscle spasms and stiffness.

Advertisement

“I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” the 55-year-old had posted on Instagram then.

“I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%.

“It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again.”

According to Claudette, their sister Linda has been staying with Celine in Las Vegas while Celine receives treatment from doctors specialising in stiff-person syndrome.