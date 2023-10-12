KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Local singer Shila Amzah has come forth to clarify the sale of her family’s bungalow house.

Via a TikTok live video, which is currently circulating on social media, Shila, 33, denied that she’s kicking her family members out of the house and has provided her reasons behind her move.

Advertisement

This came following an Instagram story shared by her sister Shada Amzah, who claimed that their family is being kicked out of their home after a few potential buyers turning up to view their house.

On TikTok, Shila said that the 9,000 square feet bungalow is now under her name and she has been the one maintaining it.

Advertisement

Aside from the maintenance cost which includes various other bills, Shila said that the bungalow is just too big for all the five family members to take care of.

“I’m taking responsibility as the head of the family now and I’m selling the house so I can buy a new one for them.

“The current house is just too big, 9,000 square feet with seven rooms and each having their own bathrooms. You can fit 10 cars on the porch and there are three cat houses.

Advertisement

“And there are only five people living in the bungalow namely my mum, Syada, Syahir, Amir and Icha. And we also don’t have any maids to help take care of the house,” she said.

Another reason for her wanting to sell the house is due to the sad memories it holds following her parents’, Datuk ND Lala and Fauziah Sarman, divorce.

“After our parents got divorced, the home is now filled with harrowing memories.

“So I wanted to get a new place, a new environment and it would be healthier for them.

“The house is just dull now. Whenever we enter the house, it feels gloomy and sad and I just want a better place for my family,” Shila said.

She added that she’s now looking for a condominium for her family members.

Previously, ND or his real name Amir Amzah Salleh, 62, divorced Fauziah via WhatsApp on August 8.