After news broke that his daughter lined up to get free food, social media users flooded Jackie Chan's Weibo asking him to help Etta. — Pictures via Weibo/ 成龙 & 新浪大文娱

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — A day after news broke that his estranged daughter Etta Ng was queuing up for free food in Toronto, Canada, social media users flooded Jackie Chan's Weibo account urging him to help her.

Taking to his Weibo account, where the Hong Kong superstar was promoting his book I Am Jackie Chan, users said they would help Etta even if they did not know her personally.

Others said they pitied his daughter, who was conceived after Chan and former Hong Kong beauty queen Elaine Ng began an extramarital affair in 1998.

Some were not so kind and questioned why Etta, 22, could not work for money since she is able bodied.

Meanwhile, ET Today reported that Etta and Chan's son Jaycee led different lives.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Jaycee shared a picture of him in a Rolls Royce and captioned that his driver is back at work.

It was previously reported that Etta was dressed like a homeless person in a blue jacket and long pants with her signature short hair when she was spotted waiting in line for free food.

She is now based in Canada after marrying Canadian influencer Andi Autumn. Etta was said to be working in a Chinatown restaurant but could barely make ends meet.

In a 2015 interview, Etta said she considered Chan a stranger because he has not been a part of her life.

Chan is married to Taiwanese actress Joan Lin.