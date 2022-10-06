Lead vocalist Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California on August 11, 2013. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — US alt-rock band Paramore condemned the behaviour of a male concertgoer during a Salt Lake City concert on Tuesday.

In a social media post this morning, the band explained how the situation was handled by concert security and their stance on violence.

According to the statement, the concertgoer physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple.

The venue and security staff were able to restrain him and remove him from the crowd, all of this happened outside the band member's view.

The band made it clear that they do not condone the man's behaviour, stating they reject violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind.

“To make things as clear as possible: Paramore shows are meant to be a safe place for people. If you can’t respect that do not come.” the statement said.

The incident occurred two days after their comeback show in Bakersfield, California and the release of their new single This is Why.

The single will also be the name of the band's sixth studio album since 2017’s After Laughter.

Paramore currently consists of lead singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro.