Stroh (left) claims that she felt 'manipulated' by Levine, and now regrets having an affair with him. — Pictures via Instagram/ adamlevine and TikTok/ sumnerstroh

PETALING JAYA, Sept 20 — An Instagram model claims she had a year-long affair with singer Adam Levine - who also wanted to name his baby after her.

Sumner Stroh made the allegations via a TikTok video on Monday (Sept 19), which has gained 10.3 million views so far.

In the 90-second clip, Stroh said she was seeing the Maroon 5 frontman for "about a year” before she stopped talking to him.

"I was young, I was naive... quite frankly I felt exploited,” she said, while sharing screenshots of messages from what appears to be Levine’s Instagram.

Months after she had ceased contact, Stroh claimed that she received a message from Levine asking if he could name his future child after her.

"Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s (a)w boy I really wanna name it Sumner,” the alleged message reads.

"You ok with that? DEAD serious."

Levine has been married to Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, and has two daughters aged four and five.

In early September, People reported that the pair are expecting their third baby.

Stroh added that she decided to come forward after learning that a friend had attempted to sell screenshots of her exchanges with Levine to a tabloid.

"I never wanted to come forward because I obviously know the implications that come with doing what I do, making money being an Instagram model,” said Stroh.

"So being tied to this is like, I know the stereotypes.”

In a follow-up video posted today (Sept 20), Stroh elaborated further after commenters accused her of "playing the victim”.

"In no way was I trying to gain sympathy and I fully realise I’m not the victim (in) this,” she said.

"The most important part that I did definitely gloss over is the fact that I was under the impression that their marriage was over.

"I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press because, as I had said, I was new to LA, so I just assumed that with celebrities of that caliber, that that’s just how it was,” she said.