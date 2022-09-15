KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The organising of the first China Film Festival 2022 in Malaysia is part of continuous efforts by Malaysia and China to boost bilateral relations through the film industry.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the four-day festival, that begins today, not only served as a platform for filmmakers and producers of both countries to share ideas but to identify partnership opportunities to develop the film industry.

“2022, marks the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and the People’s Republic of China. Malaysia-China relations are important, not only for economic reasons but also for cultural initiatives, mutual concern creativity and innovation and cross-cultural communication.

“I believe that this film festival will become an important platform for both sides to enhance people-to-people understanding and friendship between Malaysia and China,” he said during his speech at the launch of the festival here today.

He said the ministry will remain committed in supporting local creative talent and to ensure they can break through into the international film market.

“Tonight, the opening ceremony will see the screening of the film On Your Mark, which is directed by Malaysian-Chinese film maker Chiu Keng Guan. The movie earned RM8.7 million on its opening day, and went on to collect more than RM24 million over the next two days and became the number one movie in China on its opening day.

“I am very proud that a Malaysian-produced film received such attention from China. The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia, through the National Film Development Corporation facilitates the Malaysian film industry and welcomes all foreign production houses, particularly those from the People’s Republic of China, to shoot in Malaysia,” Zahidi said.

A total of 20 films, 18 from China and two Malaysian, will be shown at DADI Cinema Pavilion Kuala Lumpur throughout the festival, which is organised by the Kuala Lumpur China Cultural Centre. — Bernama