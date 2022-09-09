Season Six of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ will halt filming due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II (played in the show by Imelda Staunton). — Instagram screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, September 9 — Creator of Netflix’s The Crown, Peter Morgan, will pause production out of respect to Queen Elizabeth's passing.

"The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” Morgan told Deadline in an email on Thursday.

"I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

The highly-acclaimed series follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, played by actresses Claire Foy as a younger Elizabeth, Olivia Colman in her early monarch years, and Imelda Staunton in her later years as Queen.

Since it began airing in November 2016, the series has won 21 Emmy Awards, including outstanding drama series for its fourth season.

The series grew in popularity in 2020 during its fourth season as the show focused on the early relationship of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

The Crown’s fifth season is set to be released in November 2022.