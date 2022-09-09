South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae is set to star in a galaxy far far away. — Picture by Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae is going to get his first major American leading role in Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

According to Deadline, the Squid Game star will be joining Jodie Turner-Smith and Amandla Stenberg in the upcoming Disney+ series, with Leslye Headland as series director.

Details about Lee’s character have been kept secret by Lucasfilm, as per usual with most information about upcoming Star Wars projects.

The Acolyte is a mystery thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers. It is a prequel series set 100 years before The Skywalker Saga.

Lee’s global popularity is on the rise as Squid Game has been nominated for 14 Emmy Awards, including the Best Lead Actor in a Drama series category.

Lee also made his directorial debut with Hunt which premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival after signing with CAA (Creative Artists Agency) in February.