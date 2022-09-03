US actress Glenn Close at ‘Tehran’ season 2 premiere at the Robin Williams centre in New York, May 4, 2022. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 — US actress Glenn Close will be president of the jury for the San Sebastian film festival in Spain in September, the organisers said yesterday.

The jury also includes Danish director Tea Lindeburg, Argentine film producer Matias Mosteirin and French filmmaker Antoinette Boulat, they said in a statement.

Close, 75, has received eight Oscar nominations and won three Emmys and three Golden Globes.

Her many successes include Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, TV drama Damages and the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Sunset Boulevard.

The 70th San Sebastian film festival, the most high-profile movie event in the Spanish-speaking world, takes place from September 16 to 24. — ETX Studio