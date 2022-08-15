KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Spiderman: No Way Home star Tom Holland recently returned to Instagram to announce he is taking a break from all social media platforms.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (Aug 14), the 26-year-old actor shared his struggles with mental health and highlighted the UK charity organisation, Stem4.

"I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating and overwhelming,” Holland said.

"I find that I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state.”

Holland took the rest of the video to raise awareness for the charity Stem4, a mental health programme for teens.

The actor said using the four free apps from the programme has been ‘fantastic’, helping him to reduce his anxiety.

"There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something that we shouldn’t be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done,” the actor added.

Holland was proud that his own charity support organisation The Brothers Trust was able to support Stem 4.

The actor shared that charities like Stem4 need financial help in order to keep doing good work.

Holland concluded the video by saying he was going to ‘disappear from Instagram again’, thanking his fans for their love and support.