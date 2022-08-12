MLTR will rock the stage at Genting Highlands this October, as part of their world tour. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Aug 12 — Danish soft-rock crooners Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) returns to Malaysia this October.

The band will play at the Arena of Stars in Genting Highlands on Oct 22, as part of their Back On The Road world tour.

Formed in 1988, MLTR comprises Jascha Richter (vocals and keyboards), Mikkel Lentz (guitars) and Kåre Wanscher (drums).

The multi-platinum band has produced a number of hits, including Paint My Love, Take Me To Your Heart and 25 Minutes.

Tickets for the concert range from RM158 to RM638, with hotel packages available in partnership with the Grand ION Delement Hotel.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can go to https://my.bookmyshow.com/e/MLTRBOTR.