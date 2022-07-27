Taking a break from his usual flamboyant style, Ranveer chose to bare it all for his photoshoot with Paper magazine, earning both praise and criticism for the move. — Pictures via Instagram/ ranveersingh

PETALING JAYA, July 27 — Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is facing legal investigation for allegedly “hurting women’s sentiments” after sharing shots from his nude photoshoot on social media.

Police in Mumbai, India yesterday registered a first information report (FIR) against the actor, following complaints received from a non-governmental organisation and a lawyer.

Under India’s police regulations, an FIR is a document prepared by the police after verifying the facts of a complaint, and is the starting point of a criminal investigation.

According to The Indian Express, the FIR was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal code; Sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) and 509 (words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of women).

Last Thursday, American magazine Paper published an interview with Ranveer which included photos of the 37-year-old actor posing nude on a Turkish rug.

The pictures, which were also shared by Ranveer on Instagram, drew both praise and troll comments on social media - as well as a slew of memes.

Lawyer Vedika Chaubey, one of the complainants involved, told NDTV that the photos were a “national issue”.

“Of course this is vulgar ― we can see his bum.

“His video is with me, he is completely nude in that video,” said Chaubey, as her interviewer and fellow guests struggled to hold back their laughter.

The Print reported that workers from India’s ruling BJP party, held a protest against the actor in Indore city on Tuesday.

Protesters told the media outlet that Ranveer’s photoshoot was an “act against Indian culture”, and planned to send clothes to him to signal their displeasure.

Ranveer himself appeared to have pre-empted the brouhaha over his photos in his interview with Paper, saying physical nudity was easier for him than baring his “soul” in his performances.

“I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t,” he told the magazine.

“It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”