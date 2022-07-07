Taiwan's King of Mandopop Jay Chou was initially given a poor rating for his new album despite the album only set for release on July 15. — Picture via Facebook/ 周杰倫 Jay Chou

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Taiwanese King of Mandopop Jay Chou's new album initially received a 5.3 rating on Chinese review website Douban, a week before the official release.

This prompted the website to take to Weibo to apologise for allowing users to review an unreleased album and blamed it on a “software bug”, Straits Times reported.

“We have turned off the ratings and cleared all the reviews,” the portal reported the website as saying, adding Douban also promised similar errors would not occur again.

The 43-year-old had announced last month the new album, his 15th studio album, would be released on July 15.

The last album by Chou Bedtime Stories was in 2016.

According to the portal, the rating initially was as low as 5.3 before slowly climbing to 5.8 and eventually reaching 7.5.

More than half of the so-called reviews gave the album a five-star rating, and there were even a few reviews which gave it a one-star rating, claiming that Chou has run out of ideas in his new album.

The issue even caught the attention of China's official People's Daily on Monday, which commented on Weibo that there is a need to stop the disorderly fandom culture.