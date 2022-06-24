Aznil managed to raise over RM100,000 through crowdfunding for singer Zamani's scoliosis surgery in just over a day. — Picture via Facebook/ Datuk Aznil Hj Nawawi and Zamani.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — TV personality Datuk Aznil Nawawi has managed to raise over RM100,000 through crowdfunding for singer Zamani’s scoliosis surgery, in just over a day.

Aznil, also affectionately known as Pak Nil, had announced on his social media that he was kicking off a crowdfunding exercise for the Slam’s vocalist on Thursday.

In his most recent update, Pak Nil stated the that amount collected totalled RM101,103.84 and that the crowdfunding had ended.

“The fundraising for Zamani is now closed, guys. This is the total amount we’ve managed to collect.

“It was indeed beyond what we hoped for. It turns out a lot of people are rooting for you Zamani.

“May Allah S.W.T repays all your kindness with providences, and we hope that with this help, Zamani can be cured. Amin,” Pak Nil wrote in his Instagram story.

On Facebook, the 59-year-old also shared a three-minute phone call clip of his conversation with the Gerimis Mengundang singer.

Through the conversation, Pak Nil explains to Zamani about the crowdfunding effort, as it was widely reported that Zamani’s manager had asked the public not to do a crowdfund for Zamani as he is still in the early process of his treatment.

The manager added that it was also to prevent scams using Zamani’s name.

“I would like to apologise for doing a crowdfund for you without telling you first, because I know that you didn’t want to ask from the public.

“But then I told myself, ‘It’s okay, let me do it’. If you were to do show after show to collect funds, I’m afraid that could worsen your condition,” Pak Nil told Zamani.

Pak Nil said that he emptied his bank account and informed his bank of incoming donations from the public as a precaution to avoid it being frozen.

“In less than 24-hours, we managed to collect approximately RM40,000. There are those who donated RM1 and there are those who donated RM2 and RM5.

“You are truly loved by many,” Pak Nil told Zamani.

Zamani thanked Pak Nil and requested him to hold the money first and to only to give it to him when it’s time for his surgery.

Zamani previously surprised the public after making a few live appearances with a hunched posture.

The singer revealed that he first learned about his scoliosis back in 2015 and he had been facing it for 20 years now.

Zamani who opted for traditional treatment before this, has decided to go for surgery as traditional methods didn’t yield any positive results.

It was reported by Harian Metro that Zamani is still at the beginning process of the treatment, and needs to undergo a few medical tests prior to his surgery.

A press conference will be held once Zamani gets a confirmation date on his upcoming surgery.