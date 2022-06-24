New Zealand director Taika Waititi admits having stolen from ‘The Hobbit’s set while filming his 2014 mockumentary ‘What We Do in the Shadows’. — Screenshot via Youtube/ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — New Zealand director Taika Waititi admitted to having stolen from fellow countrymen Sir Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit set while filming for his 2014 mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows.

This is after Waititi appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week where he appeared to promote his upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

The revelation came when Colbert asked Waititi whether the Lord of the Rings director ever gave him any advice on filming.

The Jojo Rabbit director said they had a low budget while working on the 2014 movie and at that time, The Hobbit had just wrapped filming.

“Our production designer, in the dead of night, took his crew to The Hobbit studios and stole all of the dismantled broken down green screens and we took all of the timber, and we built a house.

“The house in What We Do in the Shadows was built out of The Hobbit’s green screen,” he said.

Waititi, an Oscar-winning director, also went on to reveal that he never actually talked to Jackson about his little secret.

“I don’t know if he notices, I like telling that story at parties, but I don’t know if he actually knows,” Waititi said.

Aside from that, the Kiwi director also gives insights on one of the characters from his upcoming MCU movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Waititi, who’s also the voice of Korg, has revealed the reason behind Korg’s New Zealand accent.

“Because I’m so lazy as an actor, it’s the only accent I want to do.

“Also, the New Zealand accent is so beautiful. It’s like having your eardrums massaged to death,” he said.

Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere in Malaysian cinemas this July 7.