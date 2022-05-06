Celebrity chef Fazley Yaakob claps back at social media user criticising his wife’s nose piercing (VIDEO)

Fazley Yaakob clapped back at a social media user for her out of line comments on his wife's appearance. ― Picture via Instagram/ Dato' Fazley Yaakob

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Actor, singer, and celebrity chef Datuk Fazley Yaakob snapped at a social media user for remarks that were deemed out of line.

While his friends and followers left Raya wishes in the comments to a clip of him and his wife, Datin Azrene Soraya Abdul Aziz in their Raya outfits on the third day of Raya ― one comment veered a little off topic.

Instagram user safiyya_zarif_sumayya criticised Azrene’s nose piercing and suggested that she should only have piercings on her ears only as she already has many children triggered a prompt reply from Fazley.

“It’s her business, what’s your problem? She is my wife after all.

“Enough, go away, you don’t need to get into other people's business. Go celebrate your Raya quietly,” Fazley replied.

He took the opportunity to make an example of the person by sharing a screenshot of the comment in a separate post.

Fazley said that this isn’t the first time he has gotten rude comments and decided to feature her in one of his posts instead of blocking the user like he normally does with others.

He said other celebrity friends have received similar comments from social media users openly making remarks on their appearances.

“Aren’t these people just great. They’re acting like they are the most perfect ones and celebrities are full of flaws that couldn’t be forgiven.

“For those who received these kinds of comments, just delete it, and block the user. You won’t lose anything. Even better if you expose them like how I did.

“So that they could get the love and attention that they craved so much. Salam Aidilfitri all! Maaf Zahir Batin!” he wrote.

Fazley’s post has garnered over 1,000 likes with comments from fellow artists and followers applauding his efforts.