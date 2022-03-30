Ticket sales for US comedian Chris Rock's tour get a boost after Oscar slapping by Will Smith

US actor Will Smith (right) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California March 27, 2022. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― Something positive turned up for comedian Chris Rock following the slapping by Will Smith in the recent Oscars.

Tickets for Rock's comedy tour have been selling like hot cakes with ticketing marketplace.

TickPick, said they have sold more tickets to the comedian’s tour overnight than they did in the past month combined.

We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined. — TickPick (@TickPick) March 28, 2022

They also claim that ticket prices have surged since Sunday night, going up from a minimum of US$46 (RM193) per ticket on March 18 to a minimum of US$341 (RM1,435), Variety reported.

Rock is set to perform six shows at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre from March 30 to April 1 before officially kicking off his Ego Death World Tour on April 2.

While tickets for his Boston shows sold out quickly, there are still tickets available on resale sites such as Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

The comedian will then travel to more than 30 cities for the North American leg of his tour, which marks the first time in five years that the comic will perform new material across the country.

Rock currently has 38 dates scheduled for the tour, hitting major cities such as Las Vegas, Denver, Oakland, Seattle, New York, Chicago and Toronto.

After Boston, he will head to the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City for two shows, before wrapping up at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre on November 17.

Rock was smacked by Smith in the face with an open hand who also shouted vulgarities after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle.

Pinkett Smith is battling the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding.

Prior to the exchange, Rock was roasting some of the nominees and, after mentioning Smith, who won the award for King Richard, said of his wife, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane II,’ can’t wait to see it.”

He was referring to the 1997 film G.I. Jane starring actress Demi Moore, who shaved her head for the role.

Smith then walked on stage towards Rock, who had his hands behind his back when Smith threw an open hand at his face that produced an audible smack.