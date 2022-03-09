Azwan Ali sacked as ‘Mic On’ host with immediate effect due to ‘disciplinary and ethical’ breach

Azwan told Awesome TV to ‘wait for the karma that’s in store’ for them for firing him. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, March 9 ― Flamboyant celebrity Azwan Ali has been unceremoniously sacked as the host of reality singing competition Mic On that is in its second season.

Harian Metro reported that the TV channel made the decision after considering key factors to ensure the programme will run smoothly in a harmonious environment for all staff.

“The management of Awesome TV today decided to drop Azwan from hosting duties for the Mic On reality show with immediate effect,” the channel’s chief executive officer Datuk Adam Ilyas said in a statement yesterday.

“It must be emphasised that Awesome TV will not compromise on any matter related to discipline and work ethic standards for any party either among production staff or the talent involved with our programmes.”

Awesome TV said it won’t tolerate any form of misconduct or disruption that will cause disharmony and that harsh action will be taken.

There was no mention of the exact reason Azwan was dropped from the show.

Azwan, who is the younger brother of International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, also did not reveal the details when contacted by Harian Metro.

“They can say whatever they want, go ahead. God is great, just wait for their fate, there is always karma.

“I don’t feel a thing, in fact I am still filthy rich and I am wanted by other production crews.

“I’m not surprised and I’m not hard up for this little offer but I did it for the fans,” the 56-year-old said.

Azwan, who also goes by the nickname Diva AA, added that Awesome TV can protect their crew and management but he has his own principles.

“Don’t mess with me,” he said.

The actor and singer is asking the TV channel for his payment as soon as possible before he makes a police report.

“You already pay me peanuts, don’t ever make use of others.

“People watch Mic On because of me, don’t be rude.

“They think they’re so great, they harmed me, wait for the karma that’s in store,” he said.

Azwan added he is ready to escalate the matter to the authorities and his lawyer if he doesn't receive his payment.

Following his dismissal, this Friday’s episode of Mic On 2 will be hosted by Issey Fazlisham.

The reality show which fuses comedy and singing features three local celebrities, Datuk Awie, Datuk Hattan and Mas Idayu as permanent judges.

Mic On 2 airs every Friday at 9pm on Awesome TV (Astro 123) or MyTV (112).